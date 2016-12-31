PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today, likely to speak on demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on New Year eve, a day after 50-day deadline post demonetisation came to an end on Friday. In his address, PM Modi is expected to throw light on the post-demonetisation steps to further curb the scourge of black money and counterfeit currency.

The prime minister had made a surprise announcement on November 8 when he announced his government’s decision to scrap old higher denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. It is highly likely that the prime minister’s address will primarily be focused on demonetisation and its future road-map. The chances of another major announcement ahead of new year has fuelled speculations.

The government has so far faced immense criticism from opposition parties for allegedly implementing the decision in a ‘rush’ without a cohesive plan. The Winter Session of Parliament also saw continued protests in both the Houses as the Opposition demanded PM’s presence throughout the demonetisation debate. The ruling BJP, however, alleged that Opposition was running away from the debate. On December 25, PM addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki baat’ and praised the countrymen ‘for supporting the demonetisation move’.

