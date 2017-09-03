PM Narendra Modi congratulates those inducted in Council of Ministers

PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan (ANI) PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday congratulated all those who joined his Council of Ministers, saying their experience and wisdom would add immense value to it. Nine ministers took oath and four were promoted as Cabinet ministers as part of the third reshuffle carried out by Modi carried out in as many years.

The ministers promoted were Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. “I congratulate all those who have taken oath today. Their experience & wisdom will add immense value to the Council of Ministers,” the prime minister tweeted shortly after the swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“I congratulate my colleagues @dpradhanbjp, @PiyushGoyal, @nsitharaman and @naqvimukhtar on joining the Union Cabinet,” he added. All the new ministers were from the BJP as its allies were not part of the exercise. Six ministers of the Union Cabinet had put in their papers, days ahead of the reshuffle.

A highlight of the third reshuffle was the induction of people with proven administrative ability, underlining the prime minister’s efforts to give a fresh impetus to governance.

