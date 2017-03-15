PM Modi congratulates N Biren Singh for taking over as Manipur CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to N Biren Singh for taking over as the new Manipur Chief Minister. He congratulated Singh and his team on taking oath and expressed his trust that the team will work hard for the development of the state.

The prime minister this afternoon tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri N Biren Singh and his team on taking oath. I am sure this team will work tirelessly towards Manipur’s development.”

Nongthombam Biren Singh took oath as the chief minister of Manipur today at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal and will be heading a BJP-led government in the state. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Biren Singh and eight ministers who took oath. This is BJP’s first government in Manipur and is being propelled by post-poll allies such as NPP, NPF, LJP and Independents.

