PM Narendra Modi congratulates French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on winning polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated President-elect of France Emmanuel Macron after he was declared victorious following a tough battle with Marine Le Pen. Modi congratulated his emphatic victory and said he looked forward to working closely with the president-elect. “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron for an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. I look forward to working closely with [him] to further strengthen India-France ties,” he said.

Majority of the votes have been counted and Macron has taken a massive victory, by securing between 65 per cent and 66.1 per cent of the vote compared to between 33.9 per cent and 35 per cent that went to Le Pen. After a highly anticipated election result, centrist Macron vowed Monday to “fight the divisions” in the country. He now faces a fractured and demoralised country. Among his first actions would be his domestic agenda of cutting state spending, easing labour laws, boosting education in deprived areas and extending new protections to the self-employed.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron for an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2017

“I have heard the anger, anxiety and doubts that a large number of you expressed,” Macron said in a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris. “I will fight with all my strength against the divisions that are undermining us,” he added.

Macron is also the youngest president of the country reaching the position at only 39 years of age.

Macron was congratulated by US president Donald Trump. “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him,” he tweeted.

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Macron as well. “I warmly congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his success and look forward to working with him on a wide range of shared priorities,” she tweeted.

Tweeting in German and French, German-chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson also congratulated Macron. “”Congratulations Emmanuel Macron. Your victory is a victory for a strong united Europe and for the Franco-German friendship,” Steffen Seibert said.

