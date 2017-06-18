PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Portugal forest fires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Portugal on June 24. (File/Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Portugal on June 24. (File/Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the forest fires at Portugal. “Sad to learn of tragic loss of lives in the forest fire in Portugal. Deepest condolences to the Portugese people on this tragedy (sic),” he wrote on Twitter. Modi is scheduled to visit the European country on June 24. Some 60 forest fires broke out last night across Portugal, killing at least 57 people and injuring at least 59 others.

Most of the victims were burnt to death in their cars, the Portuguese government said.

