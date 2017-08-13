PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths that occurred due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. A team of NDRF is going to Mandi to take part in rescue and relief operations and provide all possible assistance required, the PMO said. A number of people died after a massive landslide hit two buses of Himachal roadways on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide related accidents in HP’s Mandi district. My condolences with the families of the deceased,” Modi tweeted.

“I pray for the quick recovery of those injured in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Two Himachal roadway buses were hit by a massive landslide triggered by a cloudburst on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway last night, leaving eight passengers dead while the fate of 22 others was not immediately known.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App