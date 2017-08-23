PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of former CM of Manipur

PM Narendra Modi. (File) PM Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Manipur chief minister Rishang Keishing, saying he left a great void in the politics of the Northeast. Keishing, a senior Congress leader, passed away in Imphal on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure. He was 98.

“The demise of Mr. Rishang Keishing leaves a great void in the politics of the Northeast, a region he served with great diligence,” Modi tweeted.

“My thoughts are with the family and well-wishers of Mr. Rishang Keishing in this sad hour,” the prime minister added. Keishing had served as Manipur chief minister for four times and was a Rajya Sabha member till 2014.

