PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of former CM of Manipur

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 23, 2017 3:08 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Manipur chief minister Rishang Keishing, saying he left a great void in the politics of the Northeast. Keishing, a senior Congress leader, passed away in Imphal on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure. He was 98.

“The demise of Mr. Rishang Keishing leaves a great void in the politics of the Northeast, a region he served with great diligence,” Modi tweeted.

“My thoughts are with the family and well-wishers of Mr. Rishang Keishing in this sad hour,” the prime minister added. Keishing had served as Manipur chief minister for four times and was a Rajya Sabha member till 2014.

