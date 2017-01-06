PM Narendra Modi condoles death of veteran actor Om Puri; recalls his long career in theatre, films

Om Puri, aged 66, passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a massive heart attack. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo Om Puri, aged 66, passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a massive heart attack. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of veteran actor Om Puri and recalled his long career in theatre and films. The PMO tweeted, “The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films.”

Om Puri, aged 66, passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a massive heart attack.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, confirming the news to Indianexpress.com said, “Omji suffered from a massive heart attack in the morning today. We have just reached his residence.” He took to Twitter condole his death, “Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP.”

The veteran’s body is at his residence in Andheri and his old friends and colleagues from Bollywood have arrived to pay their last respects.

