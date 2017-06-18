PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Ramakrishna Math head Swami Atmasthananda

In Picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ramakrishna Math and Mission head Swami Atmasthananda (Source- twitter.com/narendramodi) In Picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ramakrishna Math and Mission head Swami Atmasthananda (Source- twitter.com/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of the head of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Atmasthananda, terming it as a “personal loss”. As a young boy, Modi had visited the Belur Math in Kolkata to join the Order, but his request was turned down and he was told that his calling was elsewhere.

The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life. pic.twitter.com/eY3TKU41Xf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

Later, he got spiritual guidance from Swami Atmasthananda in Rajkot, Gujarat. “The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Swami Atmasthananda ji was blessed with immense knowledge & wisdom. Generations will remember his exemplary personality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

He recalled that whenever he visited Kolkata, he made it a point to seek the blessings of the monk. “Swami Atmasthananda ji was blessed with immense knowledge & wisdom. Generations will remember his exemplary personality,” the prime minister wrote in another tweet.

Whenever I would visit Kolkata, I would always make it a point to seek the blessings of Swami Atmasthananda ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

As President of Ramakrishna Mission set up by Swami Vivekananda, Swami Atmasthananda ji worked tirelessly & spread its influence globally. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

Swami Atmasthananda (98) today passed away at the Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan hospital in Kolkata.

