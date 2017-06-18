Latest News
  • PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Ramakrishna Math head Swami Atmasthananda

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Ramakrishna Math head Swami Atmasthananda

"The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life," Modi tweeted

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2017 10:18 pm
Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, Ramakrishna Math head Swami Atmasthananda, Narendra Modi Swami Atmasthananda, Ramakrishna Math head Death, Narendra Modi Ramakrishna Math head Swami Atmasthananda, Modi Ram Krishna Math Head, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News In Picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ramakrishna Math and Mission head Swami Atmasthananda (Source- twitter.com/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of the head of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Atmasthananda, terming it as a “personal loss”. As a young boy, Modi had visited the Belur Math in Kolkata to join the Order, but his request was turned down and he was told that his calling was elsewhere.

Later, he got spiritual guidance from Swami Atmasthananda in Rajkot, Gujarat. “The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

He recalled that whenever he visited Kolkata, he made it a point to seek the blessings of the monk. “Swami Atmasthananda ji was blessed with immense knowledge & wisdom. Generations will remember his exemplary personality,” the prime minister wrote in another tweet.

Swami Atmasthananda (98) today passed away at the Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan hospital in Kolkata.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 18: Latest News