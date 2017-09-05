PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Arunachal health minister Jomde Kena

Only in Express
The prime minister, an official statement said, expressed his grief on the demise of Kena and extended condolences to his family and supporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena.

Kena (52) died last night at a private hospital in Guwahati in Assam. He was a resident of Gensi village in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Kena, who represented Likabali constituency, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the House from the same constituency in 2009 and 2014. The minister is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.

