PM Narendra Modi commissions INS Kalvari: ‘Proof of Make in India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during commissioning ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during commissioning ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo)

Inducting the first of six Scorpene-class submarines into the Navy on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai and said the induction was testimony to the significance of the government’s Make-in-India initiative.

“To dedicate this submarine to the nation is an equally proud moment for me. After a gap of nearly two decades, India has got this kind of a submarine and Kalvari is a fine example of the Make-in-India initiative. It is also a good model for international collaboration,” Modi said.

INS Kalvari, a diesel-electric submarine, has been built by the Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL) in collaboration with the French builder, M/s Naval Group.

The Commissioning Warrant of the submarine was thereafter read out by the Commanding Officer, Captain S D Mehendale. Subsequently, the Naval Ensign was hoisted onboard for the first time, followed by the breaking of the commissioning pennant.

The state-of-the-art technology used in the Scorpene gives it superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. An attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on surface. The stealth is enhanced by the special attention given to various signatures.

The second of the Scorpenes under construction at the MDL, the Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 and is currently undergoing sea trials. The third Scorpene, Karanj, is being readied for a launch. The remaining three submarines are in various stages of outfitting. The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

Logo of INS Kalvari (IndianNavyTwitter) Logo of INS Kalvari (IndianNavyTwitter)

As is the tradition, ships and submarines of the Navy are “re-incarnated” after decommissioning. So is it with Kalvari, named after the Tiger shark. The first Kalvari, commissioned in December 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. She was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after almost 30 years of service.

Modi said India was fully alert with regard to its global, strategic and economic interests in the Indian Ocean and the Navy plays a leading role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lamba, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at the ceremony.

