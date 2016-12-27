PM Modi in Dehradun: In one stroke fake notes, terrorism, drug mafia were dealt with post demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttrakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that demonetisation has helped put an end to a lot of social problems plaguing the country. “In one stroke fake notes, terrorism, human trafficking, drug mafia were dealt with after demonetisation announcement on November 8,” he said. Saying that the corrupt would be punished, PM Modi said everyone has helped him in this “cleanliness campaign” . “I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption,” PM Modi said.

WATCH | Char Dham Project A Tribute To Uttarakhand Flash Flood Victims: PM Modi

Targeting the Opposition for protesting against the policy’s implementation, PM Modi — without taking names — claimed that a few people doesn’t want him to act against corruption in the country. The prime minister was in Dehradun to address a Parivartan Rally as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach programme to woo voters before the upcoming elections.

Inaugurating the 900 kilometer-long Char Dham highway, PM Modi Tuesday paid tribute to victims of the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand. Built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the highway will connect all the important sites of pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. Saying that Uttarakhand’s biggest source of income is tourism, PM Modi said who wouldn’t visit the state if the facilities were up to mark. “When someone leaves for Badrinath or Kedarnath Yatra, they keep 2-3 days as buffer because of uncertainties on the trip. A pilgrims mind should be free of any worries but here people are continuously thinking about what will happen next. Now, because of this highway, the ‘yatra’ will become easy,” PM Modi said.

He added that the construction of the highway will provide employment to youth in the state. PM Modi also spoke about how corruption and black money have ruined the country. “Whatever has happened before has happened. Now, people’s temperament has changes, the government has changed and the country will also change,” he said.

WATCH | Opposition Parties Attack PM Modi Over Demonetisation

He also highlighted how his government’s initiatives has helped electrify 12,000 villages within 1000 days. “My Govt took the initiative and said that we will electrify villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified,” he said. On One Rank One Pension scheme, PM Modi said the Congress betrayed the jawans by reducing the budget allocated for the scheme. “I salute my Army jawans. Rs 6600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP and rest will also be disbursed at the earliest,” PM Modi said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd