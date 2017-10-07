PM Narendra Modi can’t differentiate between truth and lies: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Mandi. (Photo BY AICC) Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Mandi. (Photo BY AICC)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit-out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “befooling the people” by making false promises, which according to him has serious impact on the country‘s economy and resulting in huge unemployment. “Modi can’t differentiate between truth and lies, thus he has always been befooling the people” said Gandhi, while addressing a Congress rally at Mandi.

While addressing the rally, Gandhi recited what he claimed to be an anecdote about PM Modi, saying “Once a journalist asked Modi ji: what does he do when he is free from his work. Modi ji said he goes to the far off hills in his chappals.”

Explaining further, Gandhi said the then journalist asked Modi “Ok, but where have you gone till now?” to which PM Modi said “I have gone upto a height of 25,000 feet in the hills”

Addressing the crowd at the rally, Gandhi asked, “Now Guess, which mountain has Modi ji traveled to?” Only Kanchenjunga, where people go for expeditions has the height of 25,000 feet, Gandi said, adding that some people had even died trying to scaling the mountain. “Now, you imagine how our Prime Minister had gone there in chappals all alone” he said.

Congress vice-president added “If not Prime Minister, our Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has certainly been travelling every part of the hills on foot” he added .

