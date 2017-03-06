PM camping in Varanasi as he is scared of Shah’s threat: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is camping in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for three days as he is “scared” of Amit Shah’s threat that MPs will be held accountable if they don’t get two-three seats, the Congress today said. The Opposition party also alleged that he was taking “anti-people” decisions through the backdoor only to benefit private individuals and dubbed his government as “Government of India Private Limited”. He also said that the bias against the poor and the middle class is evident in the policies of this government which is privatising health, education and stopping HIV medicines for chidren in a “conspiracy against the country”. “Amit Shah ji has told all the party MPs of Uttar Pradesh that if they get less than 2-3 seats, they will be held accountable and action will be taken against them.

“So, I believe the prime minister has also been told the same thing and he is responding to Amit Shah ji’s threat. He is also scared that he may not win those 2-3 seats from his own constituency,” party spokesperson Ajoy Kumar told reporters when asked if there was a ‘leadership deficit’ in the BJP as Modi was camping in Varanasi for days together.

“Modi ji is scared of Amit Shah’s statement and is trying to save his pride by camping there,” he said. He cited four recent announcements to accuse Modi of “backstabbing” and “betrayal” of country’s common people as such decisions are taken through “backdoor” in the din of electioneering.

“In this election season, where people are watching his ‘blitz’ Modi ji is taking anti-people decisions through back door!. Modi ji’s new slogan is ‘cashless cashless japna, janta ka paisa apna’,” he said. Hitting out at Modi over State Bank of India’s decision to impose penalties for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts, Kumar said, “Modi ji has backstabbed the poor people of this country by levying charges on not maintaining minimum balance in bank accounts.”

He also said this is not the first time that the Modi government forced the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) to increase third party motor insurance premiums. Pointing out the waiving Rs 1200 crore worth of loans to Vijay Mallya, who is absconding, he said on the one hand Modi is spreading the red carpet for the likes of Mallya and on the other, banks are levying transaction charges.

He said the IRDA, which is a regulatory authority for insurance, has increased motor premium of third party insurance of vehicles from 40 per cent to 101 in two years.

Kumar also cited the steepest hike in LPG rates and doing away of Rs 4,500 crore subsidy on sugar provided to the poor through PDS network as the two other anti-people decisions taken in the recent past in the din of electioneering. The Congress leader claimed that the Modi government has become “synonymous with hoodwinking, jumlabaazi, backstabbing, deception, betrayal, treachery, duplicity and falsehood”. “The country continues to be befooled by issues of pseudo nationalism. We see this government raise issues which are emotive to the people,” he said.