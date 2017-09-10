After Cabinet reshuffle, PM Modi calls for first union cabinet meeting on September 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo)

After the cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the first Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on September 12, according to news agency ANI. The meeting is set to happen around 4.15 pm on Tuesday. The widely-anticipated cabinet reshuffle took place last week.

In the reshuffle that was held last Sunday, nine ministers were inducted and four others were promoted to a cabinet rank. Among the ministers who were promoted to the cabinet rank included Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (now Minister of Minority Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (MoS Defence), Piyush Goyal (MoS Railways and holds additional charge of the Coal Ministry) and Dharmendra Pradhan (Petroleum and Natural Gas with additional charge of Skill Development).

The new Ministers of State included Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former IAS officers Alphons Kannanthanam and R K Singh, former diplomat Hardeep Puri and ex-Mumbai police chief Satyapal Singh. Two other new faces, who were inducted as Minister of State, were Ashwini Kumar Choubey, a member of the Lok Sabha from Bihar, and Shiv Pratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh.

All the new ministers inducted during the reshuffle were from the BJP as its allies were not part of the exercise. According to official sources, the promotion of Naqvi, Pradhan, Sitharaman and Goyal, who were all Ministers of State with independent charge, was an endorsement of their good performance.

This was the third reshuffle of the Modi cabinet since he took oath of office in 2014. According to a PTI report, the rejig is being seen as PM Modi’s focus not only on governance but also to ensure that the BJP’s political considerations are taken care of.

After the reshuffle, PM Modi congratulated all those who joined his Council of Ministers, saying their experience and wisdom would add immense value to it. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers, PM Modi tweeted, “I congratulate all those who have taken oath today. Their experience and wisdom will add immense value to the Council of Ministers.”

