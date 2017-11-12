Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects Prakash Parv closing ceremony preparations

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI/File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI/File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday took stock of the preparations of the closing ceremony of Prakash Parv, the 350th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, to be held next month. The Bihar government had organised inaugural programme of the ‘Prakash Parv’ on a grand scale in January to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru, who was born in Patna. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the closing ceremony, Kumar visited various sites and locations in Patna, inquired about the progress of tent city where pilgrims will stay, langars, beautification of Kangan ghat and other amenities like roads, power supply, toilets etc, an official release said.

Officials informed Kumar that construction of the tent city would be completed within 15 days, it said adding that the CM also directed them to level the land.

Officials were asked to complete the beautification work at Kangan ghat before the closing ceremony, besides constructing two langars- each having sitting capacity of 5,000 people, the release said.

Later talking to reporters, the CM said, “It is our duty to make the Prakash Parv celebrations a grand success.”

The birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, is considered one of the holiest places by Sikhs, besides being a major tourist attraction for people from all communities.

Sikhs across the country and various parts of the globe had participated in the mega event in January.

Kumar also held a meeting with the officials of Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and reviewed the preparations.

The CM also offered his prayers there.

Kumar was accompanied by Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

