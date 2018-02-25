PM Modi attacks Congress in Puducherry: Compare 48-year rule of one family with NDA’s 48 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd in Puducherry on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd in Puducherry on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying one family had ruled the country for over four decades and had asked the people to compare the dynasty-led governments with the “development-oriented” NDA.

Addressing a public meeting in Puducherry and without naming the Congress, the prime minister said, “One family either directly or indirectly ruled the country for 48 years.” Modi was referring to the governments of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

He added, “Our first prime minister had ruled the nation for 17 years. His daughter then governed for 14 years followed by her son who governed for five years. In the last 10 years, from 2004-14, you saw how this one family governed the nation through remote control.”

Continuing his attack on the former UPA government, the PM said, “We attained independence in 1947. Several countries who gained freedom after us are way ahead of us in terms of development. We need to ask ourselves what is it did we lack in our political culture and our system that we are still lagging behind several nations.”

Modi’s comments came weeks after Congress President Rahul Gandhi dared him to spell out the achievements of the NDA government instead of criticising his party. “You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account,” Gandhi had said while addressing a rally in Karnataka.

Referring to the above remarks, the PM said, “This one family has governed the nation for almost 48 years directly and indirectly. Our government is going to complete 48 months in May. You will have to think what did you gain or lose during those 48 years of one family as compared to the 48 months of our government.”

Targeting the Congress government in Puducherry, Modi said the union territory had poor infrastructure and was a victim of “Congress culture”. The PM also asserted that while the BJP would win the upcoming polls in Karnataka and other states, the Congress would be left with only the V Narayanasamy-led government in Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in Puducherry on Sunday. (Photo: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in Puducherry on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

“I want to congratulate the Chief Minister of Puducherry because the Congress is going to exhibit him as a specimen after June,” he said, predicting the defeat of the Congress in the other states.

“Elections are going to be held in North East where the Congress has a government and it will go. After that, polls are to be held in Karnataka and there too the Congress will go, so the Narayanasamy government will be the only one to be left,” he added.

Modi also said, “The Congress has failed on all fronts in Puducherry.” He, however, did not comment on the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab.

The senior BJP leader also came down on the Puducherry government for not holding civic polls for years together while the “party had been making tall claims from Delhi that it is the champion of democracy and rights of the people.” “By delaying the civic polls the Congress government “is only gagging the voice of the people,” he said.

Outlining the initiatives of his government like the ‘Mudhra Yojana’ and ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, he said such schemes empowered the people across the country.

Reacting to the PM’s remarks and calling it “unfortunate”, Narayanasamy said the Congress is confident of winning the seats in the upcoming elections. “It is unfortunate that the prime minister, holding the highest position, made such a remark. Congress will win Mizoram, Meghalaya and Karnataka. We are in a winning position in Haryana and Maharashtra as well. The situation is changing today and people want Congress’ government,” he said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

