Narendra Modi at SCO Summit: Terrorism is a major threat to humanity, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his stand on terrorism at the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit being held in Astana, Kazakhstan. “Terrorism is a major threat to humanity. We will have to make coordinated efforts to counter the menace of terrorism,” he said while adding that it was impossible to reach a solution till everybody made concerted efforts to control on radicalisation, terrorist recruitment, training and financing issues.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude towards the other member countries that supported India’s membership to SCO. “After 12 years of observership, will get membership of SCO. Want to thank all members for their support,” he said. This year’s SCO summit holds special significance as India and Pakistan both will be formally inducted as SCO members.

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, who is also present at the event, congratulated India for its induction to SCO. The two leaders met in the leaders’ lounge at the opera house in Astana on Thursday, where they exchanged greetings.

“We have extensive cooperation with SCO nations. We want to deepen the focus on connectivity,” PM Modi said while addressing the leader of other member countries like China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In his address, Modi said SCO could also devote attention towards climate change.

Many experts believe the SCO summit will be a platform for Chinese President Xi Jinping to further push China’s ambitious One Belt One Road project which India has opposed citing sovereignty issues. During his address on Friday, PM Modi stressed that cooperation in connectivity projects between SCO members is a priority for India while taking states sovereignty and territorial integrity as the key factors.

