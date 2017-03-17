PM Narendra Modi assures support to Nepal in its development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday assured support to Nepal in all its endeavours for socio-economic development. The assurance was given by PM Modi to Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi who called on him in New Delhi.

Nidhi briefed the Prime Minister about recent developments in Nepal, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The Prime Minister said that India is fully committed to strengthening the age-old ties of friendship and kinship between the people of both countries, and to support the Government of Nepal in all its endeavours for socio-economic development of Nepal,” the PMO said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now