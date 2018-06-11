‘Plot to kill’ Modi: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting to review PM’s security

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a high-level meeting to review the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of Pune Police’s findings of an alleged plot to assassinate him in a fashion similar to former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s murder.

In a series of tweets, the Home Ministry said it has directed the national security advisor, home secretary and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to consult other security agencies concerned and adopt steps to strengthen the security of the PM.

“HM Shri @rajnathsingh today held a high level meeting to review the Prime Minister’s security in the wake of inputs about the threat to his life,” one of the tweets by the department said.

“The MHA is in receipt of a report from Maharashtra police regarding certain communications amongst individuals having links to Maoist organisations containing references to targeting the Prime Minister.” “The NSA, HS and DIB were present in the meeting. The Home Minister has directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the Prime Minister,” it added.

The NSA, HS and DIB were present in the meeting. The Home Minister has directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the Prime Minister. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 11, 2018

Read | ‘Plot to kill’ PM Modi: Maoists fighting a lost battle, says Rajnath Singh

The Pune police last week claimed to have seized an email, from one of the five people arrested for having alleged Maoist links. The email, police said, hinted at plans to assassinate Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” by “targeting his roadshows”.

While reacting to the report, the Congress had said that such stories are planted each time the Modi’s popularity took a hit. “I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi’s old tactic since he was chief minister. Whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time,” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, on the other hand, said it was better for the court to decide and ascertain the alleged assassination plot. “We should wait for the court to probe the email and reveal the truth. We have several security agencies in our country. Let our ministers look into the security.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the threat letter, which was seized, “did not have any substance” and was merely being used to “garner people’s sympathy”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd