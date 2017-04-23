PM Narendra Modi asks states to reach out to students from J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all state governments to reach out to the students of Jammu and Kashmir in their respective states. Modi’s advice, which came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raised the point at a meeting of Chief Ministers in New Delhi, assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of thrashing of some Kashmiri students in Mewar in Rajasthan and a hoarding in Meerut asking Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh.

At the meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, Modi ‘seconded’ Mehbooba’s suggestion that states should take interest in the students from Jammu and Kashmir who are studying in other states. The Prime Minister “urged states to reach out to these students (of J&K) from time to time”, said a statement by the PMO quoting Modi’s concluding remarks.

Six Kashmiri students of Mewar University in Rajasthan were recently thrashed by some locals there. Also, in Meerut, a hoarding had been put up, asking Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh. Modi also took note of the invitation extended by Mehbooba to various state governments to organise events in her state. “The Prime Minister suggested that states could organize events there,” the statement said.

