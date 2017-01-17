PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue: Pakistan must shun terrorism if it wants good relations with India

PM Modi at the inauguration of the second edition of Raisina Dialogue. PM Modi at the inauguration of the second edition of Raisina Dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Pakistan to stay away from terror activities if it wants good relation with India. Speaking at the inauguration of the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue, Modi talked about the importance of security and his dream of a well integrated neighbourhood. “Security of our citizens is of paramount importance. Self interest alone is not in our culture or behaviour. A thriving well integrated neighbourhood is my dream,”said Modi.

Highlights of his speech

# Institutions and architectures built for a different world seem outdated, posing a barrier to effective multilateralism.

#Those in our neighbours who support violence, hatred and export terror stand isolated and ignored.

#Russia is an abiding friend. President Putin and I have held long conversations

#In my conversation with President Elect Donald Trump, we agreed to keep building on these gains in our strategic partnership.

#In the management of our relationship and for peace and progress, we need to show sensitivity and respect for our core concerns.

#It is not unnatural for two large (India and China) neighbouring powers to have some differences.

#My vision for our neighbourhood led me to invite leaders of all SAARC neighbours including Pakistan for my swearing in.

#I had also travelled to Lahore but India alone cannot walk the path of peace.

#Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India.

#Security of our citizens is of paramount importance.Self interest alone is not in our culture or behaviour

#The multi-polarity of the world, and an increasingly multi-polar Asia, is a dominant fact today.

#We need to guard against any inclination that promotes exclusion, specially in Asia.

#Non state actors are significant contributors to the spread of challenges we face.

#For multiple reasons, and at multiple levels world is growing through profound changes.

#World needs India’s sustained rise as much as India needs World. Our desire to change country has an indivisible link with external world.

#In May 2014, people of India ushered in a new normal. My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my Govt with mandate of change.

#Its a great privilege to speak to you at the inauguration of second edition of the Raisina Dialogue: PM Modi in Delhi