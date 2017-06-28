PM Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi after three-nation tour

PM Narendra Modi received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday morning PM Narendra Modi received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the national capital on Wednesday morning, after completing his three-nation tour of Portugal, United States and Netherlands. He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Modi’s three-nation tour began on Saturday, when he met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and signed 11 MoUs in areas including double taxation avoidance, investments, science and technology, and culture. Addressing a joint press conference, Modi said in Portugal that the two sides have agreed to establish a joint science and technology fund worth four million euros.

On the completion of his Portugal visit, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington where he met with US President Donald Trump for the first time. The two leaders spent over four hours in meetings, following which the two nations issued a joint statement.

Modi said that his meeting with the US President marked a “very important page in the history of the collaboration and cooperation between the two nations”. Modi also interacted with the Indian diaspora as well as top US CEOs inviting them to invest in India. The Prime Minister also invited Trump’s daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in Delhi later this year.

Following his US visit, Modi arrived in Netherlands on Tuesday and held talks with Prime Minister Rutte on the relation between two countries. Modi said, “Strong ties between our nations are beneficial for the world.” He also interacted with Dutch CEOs and invited them to invest in India. He also met with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

Held extensive talks with @MinPres @markrutte on India-Netherlands relations. Strong ties between our nations are beneficial for the world. pic.twitter.com/y4HTy4eQ42 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2017

