PM Narendra Modi arrives at Kedarnath Temple, first to offer prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Kedarnath to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine which will reopen after a six month-long winter break. He also addressed a group of supporters gathered outside the shrine this morning. Modi is expected to spend about half hour at the shrine.

Modi, who reached Dehradun a little after 8 am, arrived at Kedarnath at 9.0o am. The temple is among the most important of the four Himalayan shrines on the Chardham circuit.

“Tomorrow I will be visiting Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. I will begin my Uttarakhand visit by praying at the Kedarnath Temple,” the Prime Minister tweeted a day ahead of his visit.

Modi is also scheduled to visit and inaugurate a research centre at Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar at noon before he returns to the national capital.

“I will be inaugurating the Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar tomorrow, 12 noon onwards. @yogrishiramdev,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/lIAA4qYXfy — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/A7tahiJo5o — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

#WATCH: Portals of Kedarnath to be thrown open to devotees today after being closed for winters,PM Modi to visit temple shortly #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/8D5ZRo8u5b — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

