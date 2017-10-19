PM Narendra Modi, Army chief Bipin Rawat in J-K’s Gurez to celebrate Diwali with troops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with troops posted in the forward area (PTI Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with troops posted in the forward area (PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday reached the Gurez valley along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops posted in the forward area, the Army said. Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Command chief Lt General Devraj Anbu and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu were also in Gurez accompanying the prime minister, an Army official said.

Modi had spent Diwali with the people of Kashmir in 2014 in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Valley.

