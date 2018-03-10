PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Bhavnagar accident victims

At the accident site in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday. (Reuters) At the accident site in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the 35 victims of the road accident that took place in Bhavnagar on March 6. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said PM Modi had annouced Rs 50,000 for each of the 34 persons who were injured in the mishap.

The relief by Modi comes in addition to the Rs four lakh compensation which was announced by Rupani for each of the deceased’s kin.

At least 26 people were killed on spot and as many were injured when the truck they were travelling in, fell off a bridge near Ranghola village of Bhavnagar district along the Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway on Tuesday morning.



According to the police, around 60 people were travelling in the truck from Anida village to attend a wedding ceremony in Totam village of Botad district. The truck fell off a bridge near Ranghola after the driver lost control at around 7.30 am.

