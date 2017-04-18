PM Narendra Modi announces extension of deadline for procurement of pulses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan

IN A relief to farmers across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has decided to extend the deadline for procurement of pulses by one week from April 15 to April 22.

The announcement was welcomed with a loud cheer as Modi said, “You know, when our government was formed in Delhi (2014), it wasn’t even a week and those who didn’t like us–and still don’t like us–began creating a hue and cry about the rising prices of dal. We had got (inflation) in legacy, but still we were blamed for it. Toor dal is the most consumed dal in our country, it is grown in very few places in the world. I had requested the farmers that the country was getting its protein from pulses and is very necessary for the people.”

“Due to a late monsoon last year, the sowing and harvesting of pulses got delayed. That is why we had decided to procure the pulses at MSP (minimum support price) for the first time,” he said.

