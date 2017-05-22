PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath are both pro-Dalit: Punjab BJP chief

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are “pro-Dalit”, Union Minister Vijay Sampla, who is also the chief of BJP’s Punjab unit, said Monday. Sampla, himself a Dalit, was replying to a question about the massive dharna by Dalits, including the Bheem army, at Delhi on Monday protesting the alleged biased role of the Uttar Pradesh police in Saharanpur violence.

Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi are pro-Dalit, pro-poor and pro-farmer, Sampla said. The role of the government in maintaining law and order in UP and Yogi’s performance are up to mark, he said. Speaking to journalists here, Sampla accused the Amarinder Singh led Congress government of being cut off from public and said that it had miserably failed to implement its poll promises.

“In the 64-65 days of its rule, over 45 farmers have committed suicide while law and order is in a bad shape as many Congress leaders, including some MLAs, were promoting gang wars and gun-culture”, he alleged. The development work in Punjab have come to stand still, he said.Sampla stoutly denied allegations that that any AAP legislator from the state was in touch with the BJP.

He dared AAP leader HS Phoolka to name the person who had offered Rs 15 crore to any of their MLAs so that action could be taken. The AAP had in the past alleged that money was offered to their MLAs in Punjab to switch allegiance.

