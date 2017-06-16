PM Narendra Modi an economist attached with grassroots of country: Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi and Thaawar Chand Gehlot. (PTI Photo) Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi and Thaawar Chand Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

Showering praises at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his economic policies, Union minister for social justice and empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot Thursday said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an economist who is attached with the grassroots of the country”.

Gehlot was speaking in Ludhiana, and while mooting for schemes of the NDA government, he said that “no doubt the former UPA government led by Congress had well-qualified and respectable economists but Modi is a distinguished economist in his own way because he is attached to the roots of this country”.

“UPA government led by Congress had respectable economists like Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and P Chidambaram. We also respect them a lot for their achievements as economists. They are well-qualified. But PM Modi is an economist of the people. He is different because he knows what are the problems of this country. He is an economist who has seen poverty and faced it in his own life. He is firmly attached to the roots of this country. He is an economist who knows problems of the poor people and is trying to solve them,” said Gehlot.

Justifying the decision of demonetization, Gehlot said that “it was vision of PM Modi as an economist which is reflecting in his policies”.

“We are running a government which is honest and clear in its policies. We are working to remove corruption, dishonesty and black marketing from this country due to which some hard and unpleasant steps like demonetization were also taken. It was all to bring economy of the country on right path,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot, who is an MP in Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh said that farmer loans in a ‘state subject’ and state government should deal with it accordingly. Asked about farm loan waiver in Punjab, he said, “Farm loans and farmer suicides is a state subject. State governments should deal with it accordingly and prepare a strategy to give relief to the farmers. However, if any assistance is required from the central government, we are always open for discussions.”

He also claimed that it is in “BJP ruled states that farmers are getting maximum benefits and leading a better life”. “BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh are providing maximum help and subsidies to farmers,” he said.

Talking about Dr BR Ambedkar, the minister who himself is from SC/ST community, said that “Ambedkar was wrongly portrayed as a leader of Dalits only”.

“He was a visionary, a leader of masses who talked of development and welfare of every community, not Dalits alone. He was wrongly projected as the leader of SC/ST only. His vision and idea of welfare extended beyond caste and community,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot said that five crore people have left subsidy on LPG cylinders on the appeal of PM Modi. “And due to this, we have already provided free LPG connections to at least 2.5 crore poor households,” he said.

