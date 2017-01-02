PM in Lucknow: ‘They say remove Modi, I say remove black money’

PM Modi in Lucknow during the Parivartan rally. (Source; Twitter/@BJP4India) PM Modi in Lucknow during the Parivartan rally. (Source; Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh during his Parivartan rally in Lucknow. The prime minister hit out at opposition parties for criticising demonetisation and other policies rolled out the government for the welfare of the poor. Without naming he said that some parties are stuck in their bid to do dynasty politics, while others are trying to hide their black money and asserted that the BJP was the only party which wants to develop UP.

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi’s Parivartan Rally In Lucknow: Here’s What He Said

BJP president Amit Shah, senior leaders like Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti were among those attending the rally. Shah and Singh addressed the crowds shortly before the prime minister. Both leaders hit out at the ruling SP and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Parties, the two political parties who have ruled the state for long duration. They praised Modi and his policies aimed for the upliftment poor and backward classes, in particular the recent demonetisation scheme.

The rally, first by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50-day grace period of demonetisation on December 30, can be seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently. This will probably be the last party rally before the Election Commission announces the dates for the elections in the state.

See real time updates from his address below:

3.12 pm: The prime minister concludes his speech after chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ with the crowds.

3.09 pm: BJP wants development for those who are with us, and for those against us: Modi

3.05 pm: The opposition parties have become irrelevant: Modi

3.01 pm: BJP is the only party trying to save UP, every other party is either trying to do dynasty politics or trying to save their money: Modi

2.59 pm: If there’s politics involved in development, no development happens: Modi

2.57 pm: They say remove Modi, I say remove black money, now the public can decide what they support: PM

2.56 pm: After years of rivalry, SP and BSP united against me: PM Modi

2.54 pm: ‘Parivartan’ (change) is necessary for the development of UP: Modi

2.53 pm: The UP state government hasn’t worked for the welfare of farmers inspite of getting full support from the Centre: PM Modi

2.49 pm: If the funds released for the state were put to correct use, Uttar Pradesh would have reached new heights by now: PM Modi

2.46 pm: For India to move forward, UP must move forward: Modi

2.44 pm: For 14 years, since the BJP last ruled the state, there has been no development in UP: Modi

2.41 pm: Political analyists won’t have to make an effort to guess what is going to happen in the UP elections after seeing today’s rally: Modi

2.37 pm: Lucknow is the land of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and several great leaders: Modi

2.33 pm: The prime minister starts addressing the rally, says haven’t addressed such a huge crowd in his lifetime.

2.30 pm: The audience was requested to switch on the flashlights in their phone and cheer ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ to welcome the prime minister.

2.20 pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the crowds, says Uttar Pradesh hasn’t been developed the way it deserved.

2.00 pm: PM Modi arrives at the venue, welcomed by party workers and leaders.

1.55 pm: “UP is seeing a display of attention-seeking actions every day now,” says Amit Shah hitting out at the Samajwadi Party.

1.50 pm: Amit Shah starts speaking, says that the opposition hasn’t been able to pin any corruption charges on the Narendra Modi government in the past two and a half years.

