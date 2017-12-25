PM Modi, Amit Shah hail bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal, Bengal; silent on RK Nagar

PM Narendra Modi at BJP parliamentary meet. (Express file photo by Premnath Pandey) PM Narendra Modi at BJP parliamentary meet. (Express file photo by Premnath Pandey)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the party’s victory in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh and praised his party workers in West Bengal.

“My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India’s villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering,” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked voters of Likabali and Pakke-Kessang in Arunachal Pradesh. “We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast,” he said.

On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, Modi said: “Happy to see a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share in Sabang, West Bengal. I thank the people for their support and assure them that BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal. I appreciate the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas for their effort. The BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.”

Following the results, party chief Amit Shah took potshots at the Congress. He tweeted: “I hope Congress leaders won’t claim a ‘moral victory’ even today. After being rejected by Gujarat and Himachal, they have been rejected by people in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. People do not want to accept the corruption and misgovernance of Congress.”

On the Bengal performance, he said the party was “fast emerging as an alternative to the anti-people TMC & Left front, which have ruined the West Bengal”.

He said the result in Sikandra illustrated the support of farmers and villages towards BJP. “BSP’s tacit support to SP did not help. BJP’s good governance agenda prevailed over anti-development politics of the Opposition,” he said in a tweet.

Neither reacted on results in the RK Nagar bypolls in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP garnered lesser votes than NOTA.

