Modi, Shah ended dynastic politics: Prabhat Jha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have changed the country’s polity by ending dynastic politics, the party’s vice-president Prabhat Jha said Friday. The people of the country have accepted the policies of the BJP, he said after reviewing the arrangements for Shah’s visit in Chandigarh on Saturday.

“Modi and Shah have ended dynastic politics in the country… the BJP is only working for national interests,” said Jha, who is also the party’s Chandigarh in-charge. Shah will arrive in Chandigarh on a two-day visit, which is part of his 95-day India tour that began last month in Jammu. Terming the BJP’s office a “vaicharic mandir” (ideological temple), he said, “The party aims to open an office in every district.”

“The aim of Shah’s visit is to strengthen the party at the booth-level and to reach out to the masses with the prime minister’s pro-poor schemes,” Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon said. Shah will be holding meetings with councillors, office bearers, workers and will also review the party’s activities, Tandon said.

He will also inaugurate the newly-renovated BJP office and unveil the statue of RSS icon Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, he said.

