PM Narendra Modi addresses joint conference of Tourism, Culture and Sports ministries via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a joint conference of Tourism, Culture and Sports ministries in Kutch, Gujarat via a video conference from the national capital.

In his speech the prime minister said providing with only infrastructure is not enough. A conducive environment is very important for sports, something that cricket has in India. He said that in the tourism sector India has been blessed with much potential. He added that this strength of India can draw the world to the country.