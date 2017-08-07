PM accepting rakhis, but silent on Chandigarh stalking case: CPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Rakshabandhan with children. (Source: PMO India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Rakshabandhan with children. (Source: PMO India)

The CPI took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Haryana BJP chief’s son allegedly stalking a woman in Chandigarh, saying he is accepting rakhis from sisters, but has not uttered a word for the “daughter from Haryana”. CPI national secretary D Raja also questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Union Home Ministry on the issue and accused the ruling party of trying to hush up the matter.

“The chief minister has not spoken a word, the prime minister is accepting rakhis from sisters, but has not uttered a word for the daughter from Chandigarh,” Raja said. The Rajya Sabha member termed their response to the incident as “shameful”.

The son of Haryana’s ruling BJP chief Subhash Barala, Vikas (23), and his friend and Ashish Kumar(27), were on Saturday arrested for allegedly stalking the daughter of a senior state IAS officer and later released on bail. The two were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

