PM Modi’s speech most disappointing, no mention of predecessors who built modern India: Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day as the “most disappointing”, saying PM Modi was disrespectful to the memory of his predecessors and former prime ministers as he did not talk about those who fought for freedom.

“The PM’s address has been the most disappointing. After three years, it was time for him to give an account of the failure of his government to deliver on its promises, especially the betrayal of the youth, the farmers and the weaker sections,” Sharma said. “He did not speak of his predecessors who helped build the modern and self-reliant India. He thinks it’s not his duty to acknowledge them because he only believes in promoting a personality cult of one individual,” he added.

Sharma targeted the prime minister for mentioning the surgical strikes last September in his speech, saying that despite it, there have been increasing attacks from across the border. “Kashmir is a matter of national concern, but the situation has been allowed to drift and deteriorate,” he said.

The Congress leader called PM Modi’s fight against black money “a sham”. “While the prime minister is seeking to take credit of the GST, and the fight against black money, it would have been better if he had shown some grace and humility to acknowledge the constructive cooperation of the Opposition to make the GST happen,” he said, adding that the UPA II government could not pass the legislation due to Opposition from the BJP.

“The Opposition today is responsible. In the larger national interest, we allowed the constitutional amendment to pass. We did not expect the PM, while addressing the country, will choose to ignore it but expect cooperation and endorsement from the Opposition,” Sharma added.

On the Gorakhpur tragedy, he targeted the PM for equating it with other “natural calamities”. During his speech from the Red Fort this morning, PM Modi had said the people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur.

