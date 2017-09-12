PM Modi’s speech highlights Vivekananda’s message

PM Modi’s address was also for the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebration. PM Modi’s address was also for the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebration.

Hundreds of students of the Panjab University on Monday attended the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Highlighting the significance of this date, the Prime Minister said: “This is the date on which a great monk of India preached the lesson of love and universal brotherhood to the world on American soil and it is the same day when the greatest event of hatred which shook humanity happened on the same soil. Had we remembered the message of Swami Vivekananda, we could have changed the course of history.”

The address of the programme was on the theme, “Young India, New India – A Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Sidhi”.

Professor Nandita Singh, the coordinator of Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies, highlighted Swami Ji’s message of tolerance and universal acceptance.

She said during his speech in the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Swami Vivekananda quoted from the “Shiva Mahima Stotram” through which he explained that even though people use different paths to reach the divine, they all ultimately reach Him, irrespective of the path they had chosen.

Apart from students of the varsity, the programme was attended by a large number of faculty members.

