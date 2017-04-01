PM Modi’s security dog undergoes dental surgery

Latest News
Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana | Published:April 1, 2017 4:15 am
Narendra Modi, PM Modi, PM Modi's security dog, security dog dental checkup, security dogs, indian express news The Labrador at GADVASU Friday. Express

A NINE-YEAR-OLD black male Labrador, attached to the security team of PM Narendra Modi, underwent dental surgery Friday at the state-run Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) of Ludhiana, where it was admitted in the morning. Dr Arun Anand, associate professor, veterinary surgery department, GADVASU, said, “ The dog underwent intra oral tumour resection and tooth extraction.” After the surgery, the dog recovered within a few hours and was discharged. According to sources, the Labrador has been a part of the PM’s security detail for almost six years now.

