PM Modi’s resolve to clean India has turned into mass movement: Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014 launched the country’s biggest-ever cleanliness drive – “Swachh Bharat mission”. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014 launched the country’s biggest-ever cleanliness drive – “Swachh Bharat mission”. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the three-years-old resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country clean has today turned into a “people’s movement”. He was speaking at a BJP programme to mark the completion of 15-day drive for cleanliness. “Three years ago, PM Modi had resolved to make the country clean and today it has turned into a people’s movement,” Adityanath said. He said that by 2022, when the country will celebrate 75 years of Independence and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the target would be removing all social ills and poverty.

“By then (2022) we will have realised the dream of Swachh Bharat Shreshta Bharat, which is possible only through people’s participation”. On the occasion, the chief minister and BJP state unit president Mahendra Pandey flagged off the “swachchta marathon meant for creating awareness about cleanliness among the public.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014 launched the country’s biggest-ever cleanliness drive – “Swachh Bharat mission”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App