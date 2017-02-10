Prime Minister Modi’s raincoat remark: Learn to talk decently about past PMs, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi began his Uttarakhand campaign on Thursday with a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Speaking in Sitarganj constituency, Rahul said Singh was an “elected” PM of India and “when Narendra Modi speaks about Manmohan Singh in this manner he is not talking only about Manmohan Singh, he is talking about every citizen of India”.

“Modi is the first Prime Minister who cannot talk decently about past prime ministers. He should learn,” said Rahul.

Rahul added that when Modi became PM, he got “full majority” and “people had faith”, adding that “different promises were made” back then.

“You spoke about 2 crore jobs… spoke about Make in India, but nothing happened,” Rahul said, adding: “Aap khokhle ho Modiji (you are hollow), you only speak. And when you speak about a person like Manmohan Singhji, you do not even speak with respect.”

Rahul also recalled his earlier remark of “Suit boot ki sarkaar”, and said: “I spoke about suit-boot… since then Modiji stopped wearing suits.

Though he has stopped wearing suits, he works for them (industrialists).”