PM Modi’s raincoat barb extremely demeaning, shameful: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra. (File Photo) Robert Vadra. (File Photo)

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raincoat barb as ‘extremely demeaning,’ Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Thursday said it was shameful for the entire nation that Manmohan Singh had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Modi’s jibe. “It’s extremely shameful for the entire nation that a senior and graceful politician like Manmohanji had to bear the brunt of our PM, Narendra Modi’s jibes. His remarks, “The art of taking bath wearing a raincoat must be learnt from Manmohan Singh” were extremely demeaning. Manmohan ji is an epitome of grace and maturity that he even refused to respond to our PM,” Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Vadra also lashed out at Prime Minister Modi for linking Uttarakhand tremors with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remark.

“Day before, Mr Modi took jibes at Rahul Gandhi and made fun of earthquake that hit Uttarakhand. It’s sad to see our PM making such derogatory statements hurting sentiments of people,” the post read.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday provoked a walk out in the Rajya Sabha with his scathing attack on veteran economist Manmohan Singh.

Taking a dig at his squeaky clean record of 35 years of service as an economist, he accused the former prime minister of having a talent of ‘bathing in raincoats’, and getting away with the ugliest of scams.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh has played a significant role in the economic system of India. In the history of India it is rare to find a man who has had a such a long relationship with the economy of India, 35 years of 70 years of independence.”, Prime Minister said in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha today.

He further added that in 35 years of service, so many scams surfaced, yet it marked no stain on Dr. Manmohan as an economist.

“We leaders have so much to study as so much happened at the time, but there was not a single blot on him. This is a special skill Dr. Manmohan Singh excelled at and we should all learn this art of bathing in raincoat,” he said.