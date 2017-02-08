PM Modi’s picture equivalent to fake stamp paper: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a picture of his was nowadays equivalent to a fake stamp paper printed by Abdul Karim Telgi. Thackeray took a swipe at the PM after the BJP decided to publish the photo of a stamp paper as the cover picture of their manifesto, which was released on Tuesday. “I would like to ask why did the BJP not print the photo of PM Modi on their manifesto and had to put a stamp paper instead. It is because in today’s environment, the PM’s photo is equivalent to the stamp paper of Telgi,” Thackeray said while addressing a rally in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray also took on the BJP over its claims of ushering in transparency in the functioning of the BMC. He said the BJP should ensure transparency in the way the state government functions as well and, henceforth, cabinet meetings should be open to reporters as well as the Lokayukta. “Shiv Sena ministers will now insist that reporters, the leader of opposition and even the Lokayukta be allowed to sit during cabinet meetings of the state government to ensure transparency,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray also said that certain political parties were uneasy after the meeting between Shiv Sena and Patidar leader Hardik Patel. “He had not come for any sort of alliance. However, some people seem to be scared of this development and are claiming that the land beneath our feet is sinking. However, I would want to tell them to take care of their own affairs and concentrate on governance. We have a prime minister and chief minister who are campaigning right from assembly to local council polls as governance goes for a toss,” Thackeray said.