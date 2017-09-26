PM Modi’s mention in BJP’s resolutions: 191 times, 3 years

On Monday, there were as many as 21 references to the Prime Minister or Modi in the BJP resolution adopted at the party national executive meeting. (Source: PTI photo/File) On Monday, there were as many as 21 references to the Prime Minister or Modi in the BJP resolution adopted at the party national executive meeting. (Source: PTI photo/File)

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just about chemistry — but perhaps also about mathematics. On Monday, there were as many as 21 references to the Prime Minister or Modi in the BJP resolution adopted at the party national executive meeting.

That’s hardly a surprise given the trend since the party returned to power at the Centre in the summer of 2014. The Modi refrain in the party’s resolutions shows how central a figure the PM is in the party’s scheme of things.

A count of references to the Prime Minister or Modi in resolutions adopted by its national executive or national council since 2014 — all laudatory — shows that number to be at least 191, spread across eight meetings — in August 2014, April 2015, March 2016, June 2016, September 2016, January 2017, April 2017 and September 2017.

In fact, references to Modi as Prime Minister are almost three times the number of mentions Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee found in BJP resolutions during the rule of NDA I.

A scrutiny of BJP resolutions available on the website of the party shows that Vajpayee as Prime Minister is referred to 66 times in all resolutions spanning four years: 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003.

That the party’s discourse revolves around Modi and Modi alone is best illustrated in its foreign policy resolution in April 2015 at the Bengaluru national executive meeting when he was less than a year into office. There were 42 references to him in that foreign policy resolution — by name half a dozen times, in the rest of the resolution as Prime Minister.

Likewise, Modi was referred to, either by name or as Prime Minister, at least 30 times in a resolution adopted by the BJP during its national executive meeting at Bhubaneswar earlier this year.

The maximum references to Vajpayee in one resolution stood at 16 — in a resolution passed in 2003 to mark his five years in office.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App