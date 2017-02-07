Top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech: ‘There is something very special about Jan Shakti’

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (Source: YouTube) PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (Source: YouTube)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the motion of thanks to the President’s joint address to the Parliament on Budget Day. Referring to the previous UPA dispensation at the Centre, PM Modi drew parallels between the working style of the Congress and the BJP. “In 2014 elections, one party was campaigning on whether they would give 9 or 12 cylinders. But after coming to power, we asked people whether they were willing to give up subsidy. So many people gave up subsidy,” he said.

He, however, stressed that every government has made a contribution to the country.

The motion, which was tabled by Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma on Monday had witnessed heated discussion with the Opposition blaming the government for job losses, economic slowdown, agricultural distress caused by demonetisation.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha:

1. How can someone see ‘SEVA’ or any positive virtue in the word ‘SCAM’.

2. There is something very special about ‘Jan Shakti’. It is due to this ‘Jan Shakti’ that the person born to a poor family can become the Prime Minister of India.

3. There are many people like me, who could not die for the nation during the freedom struggle but we are living for India & serving India.

4. I had said it from the Red Fort- every Prime Minister has contributed to the nation.

5. I was surprised that there were some who made cleanliness also a political issue. Why can’t we work together on ushering a Swachh Bharat?

6. From day one, we have been clear- we are ready for a discussion on demonetisation but some were more keen on TV bytes and not debates.

7. It does not matter how big you are, you will have to give back what belongs to the poor. My fight is for the poor.

8. When can you have an operation? When the body is healthy. The economy was doing well and thus our decision was taken at the right time. Like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India.

9. Why was it that there were crop insurance schemes earlier but farmers were not keen to avail of the benefits?

10. You say Rajiv Gandhi brought IT revolution and advocated for digital systems. Now when I tell people to use the same mobile phone to do digital payments, you don’t agree with me.

