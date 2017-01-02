PM Modi in Lucknow: Here are the highlights from his speech at Parivartan rally

PM Modi at Lucknow rally( ANI Photo) PM Modi at Lucknow rally( ANI Photo)

In his first public speech after the demonetisation drive ended on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to cast their vote for development. He was addressing BJP’s Parivartan rally in Lucknow. PM Modi added that Uttar Pradesh has seen no development in the last 14 years ever since BJP lost power in the state. Without naming either the Samajwadi Party or BSP, PM Modi said it is unfortunate that development is not the priority for the rulers here. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President AMit Shah also addressed the gathering. This rally is being seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

WATCH:

People from every nook and corner of the state, including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions, attended the rally despite the winter chill which made the prime minister term it as one of the largest rallies he has ever addressed in his political career.

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi's Parivartan Rally In Lucknow: Here's What He Said

Here are the top quotes from his address:

* To change the fate of the country and for India to prosper as a nation, we have to change UP first.

* After seeing today’s rally, no political analyst would have to make any effort to guess what is going to happen in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls this year.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with BJP National President Amit Shah,Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh BJP state President Keshav Maurya at Party organised Parivartan Rally at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow on monday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 02.01.2017 Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with BJP National President Amit Shah,Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh BJP state President Keshav Maurya at Party organised Parivartan Rally at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow on monday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 02.01.2017

*Since the BJP last ruled the state, there has been no development in UP, if the funds released for the state were put to right use, the state would have reached new heights by now.

*It is unfortunate that development is not the priority for the rulers here in Uttar Pradesh.

*Have you ever seen BSP and SP together? When BSP says sun is rising, SP will say sun is setting. But both agree on ‘Modi hatao’.

* Those who are corrupt say remove Modi, I say remove black money; they say remove Modi, I say remove corruption. You decide what we want to remove.

* Vote for the development of Uttar Pradesh, forgetting all caste and creed, as BJP is the only party that can save UP.

*Our high command is the people of India. We have no other high command.

