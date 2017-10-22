Vadodara: PM Modi’s former washerman dies of cardiac arrest ahead of his arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Hours before his arrival in Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former washerman, Chand Mohammad, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

Chand breathed his last at Vadodara’s SSG Hospital, which is across the Navlakhi ground from where PM Modi will arrive for his public address.

In the seventies, Chand used to wash Modi’s clothes during the latter’s 10-year stint in Godhra as an RSS pracharak.

In 2008, when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, Chand met him in Godhra and was promised a home.

PM Modi is Gujarat to inaugurate a slew of development projects. Earlier today, he launched India’s first Ro-Ro ferry service.

With inputs from Aditi Raja

