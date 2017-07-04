PM Modi’s foreign visits have not benefited India: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his foreign trips, saying they have not benefited India “even a bit” and that only time will tell about the gains from his current visit to Israel. The party’s remarks came as the prime minister left on a three-day visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier to the country.
Senior AICC spokesperson Ajay Maken claimed Modi’s last “64 visits in more than 3 years” have catered only to domestic Indian audience through “televised shows” instead of ensuring concrete gains for the country.
“Only the time will tell how India will benefit out of the 65th visit, but if you look at the track record, India has not benefited a bit out of his last foreign visits,” he told reporters in New Delhi.
- Jul 4, 2017 at 3:35 pmYour Pratiba visited more countries than any President. Meira ex Speaker visited more than 100 countries.Those visits were purely tourism visits and nothing else. In contrast NaMo visits are to generate goodwill, trade and commerce. Moreoever, you are a too small a man to comment about anything about NaMo. Please do not talk like Pappu..Reply
- Jul 4, 2017 at 3:29 pmIf it is 65th tours in 3yrs, means average 22 tours per yr. Still another 45 tours remaining in next 2yrs. That's why AI loosing entire money and this govt just behind of privatizations. Lets see who gets this arms purchase deal or make in India deal. Modiji very good, please aur chaay pilao...Reply
- Jul 4, 2017 at 3:12 pmAre you the Indian economist ? You are too little to understand, what happens in the govt. You could not understand what actually happens within Delhi and failed to analyse the pulse of Delhites in the Muni l election such a person is drawing the courage to comment on the globally commented visits of Narendra Modi, to make yourself a third class fool. Shall we install your 'leader' in Modi's place, who does not know what he speaks (referr to the utube, to hear his understandings). Listen, Indians know what is best for India and who is best for India.Reply