PM Modi’s event: Shiv Sena to show black flags for being ‘ignored’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The local unit of the Shiv Sena has threatened to display black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bhoomipujan for the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Sunday. In a statement issued here by Sanjay Bhaurao More, north Raigad district sampark pramukh of the Sena, the protest against the BJP is for allegedly ignoring the Sena and not inviting Sena leaders for the function. The BJP rubbished it saying it had invited Sena leaders for the event.

The Sena statement further says, “The Sena is not against any development project. The party is happy about the development project of Navi Mumbai International Airport. But the BJP should have invited the Sena leaders at the function.” More said the party never does politics when it comes to development projects. The BJP spokesperson said the Sena’s allegations were baseless. A senior BJP leader said, “The state government invited Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and others for the function.” He claimed that the Shiv Sena was trying to politicise a non-issue.

A BJP official said, “Whether it is Magnetic Maharashtra or other projects, industries department which is driving the business events is headed by Shiv Sena senior cabinet minister Subhash Desai.” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allowed Desai to lead the event, so where is the question of Sena being ignored, argued the BJP leader.

