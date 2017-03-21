No communal riot in Gorakhpur for the past 15 years: Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath, who took over as UP chief minister two days ago, addresses the Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament. The Gorakhpur MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning an AIIMS center in Gorakhpur, which he has represented five times.

Here are the live updates:

5:19 pm: I thank the Finance Minister for breathing new life into our country’s economy: Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha

5:19 pm: This government has worked for all sections of society without any discrimination: CM Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha

5:15 pm: In the past state govt (of UP) did not utilise most of the funds allocated by the central govt: Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha

5:06 pm: No communal riot in Gorakhpur in the last 15 years, says Adityanath

5:05 pm: Jan Dhan Yojana demonstrates the government’s capability in helping the poor, says Adityanath.

5:05 pm: I am a year younger to Rahul and a year older to Akhilesh, says Adityanath.

5:04 pm: Finance minister has renergised the economy, says Adityanath.

5:03 pm: My govt will be for everyone, not specifically for any caste or community, says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Lok Sabha where he is still a member.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd