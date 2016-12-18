PM Modi’s demonetisation policy is unclear: Mohan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes is unclear. “BJP government is announcing new schemes and policies every now and then as PM Modi’s government doesn’t have any clear policy on demonetisation,” he said while addressing the media in Dholpur on Saturday.

“Withdrawing old currency notes has severely affected business of small scale and traditional industries and also the workers in these industries,” AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash said.

Commenting further on international repercussions of demonetisation, he said that the move has slowed down the country’s economy and adversely affected currency on global platform.

