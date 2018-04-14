PM Modi’s comments too little, too late: Congress on Unnao and Kathua rape cases

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also directed the party cadres at state and district level to stage demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Congress president Rahul Gandhi also directed the party cadres at state and district level to stage demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Upping the ante against the BJP over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, the Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of justice for the victims and resignation of two Jammu and Kashmir ministers as “too little, too late.” Congress president Rahul Gandhi also directed the party cadres at state and district level to stage demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims. This comes a day after Gandhi led a midnight candlelight march in the national capital. He is also likely to reach out to the parents of the victim, sources in the party said.

On Friday, Congress leaders said that while the Prime Minister had finally broken his silence on the issue, there has been “no real and tangible action” so far. The party said the PM’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ slogan had become “Beti ko BJP se bachao (save daughters from BJP).” Reacting to Modi’s comments, Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said: “We are thankful that the Prime Minister has spoken at last…We wish he will convert the words into deeds.” He claimed that whatever little action was taken in the Unnao gang rape case was because of Allahabad High Court’s strong words and strictures.

Earlier in the day, Rahul also took to Twitter to question Modi’s silence on the issue and called it “unacceptable.” Urging J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to “take a stand,” AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh said Mufti had no “moral right to continue with the BJP”. Ghulam Nabi Azad also accused Mufti of failing to fulfil her responsibilities as the chief minister. Singh admitted while some “junior people of the Congress were part of the protest in Jammu…we are strongly opposed to any incident of this kind…”

The party has also sought the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Congress also slammed the government over talks of amending the POCSO Act, calling it “belated lip-service and hypocritical damage control action.”

